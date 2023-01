SINGAPORE – As the world hops into the Year of the Water Rabbit, the top question on everyone’s head is: “Does my hare look good?”

Will the adorable bunny usher in a hop-less or hop-timistic year? While the future is anyone’s bet, going down the rabbit hole of history might offer one way to appreciate this year’s outlook. (For the sceptics, at the very least, it will be a bunny trail through history.)