‘Hard launch’: Pop star Katy Perry goes Instagram official with ex-Canada PM Trudeau

American pop star Katy Perry has made her relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau Instagram official following months of speculation and sightings.

On Dec 6, she posted a carousel of pictures and videos from their Japan trip during her Lifetimes concert tour for her 202 million Instagram followers.

One picture featured a cheek-to-cheek selfie of the couple, while a video showed them sharing sushi at a restaurant while gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. Another video captured the pair at an interactive light exhibit.

“Tokyo times on tour and more,” she captioned in the post which has racked up nearly 275,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Perry’s post sparked excited reactions from her fans.

“I just know that Justin is the new MINISTER of her Heart and we are SO HAPPY FOR THAT !!!!,” wrote Mr Kristian Perry.

A commentator with the handle blokaty said: “Your happiness is our happiness. All the love to you!”, while another follower with the handle ran_3425 simply said: “Hard launch”.

Perry’s post comes two days after she and Mr Trudeau met former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife.

Mr Kishida posted a photo of their meeting on Dec 4 on X, which he described Perry as Mr Trudeau’s “partner”.

“Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch,” wrote Mr Kishida.

In response, Mr Trudeau wrote: “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Perry and Mr Trudeau first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted dining together at a high-end restaurant in Montreal, Canada, on July 28.

Mr Trudeau had attended Perry’s sold-out concert in Canada.

Since then, the duo had been pictured kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, in late September and Mr Trudeau celebrated the singer’s birthday in Paris in late October.

To date, Perry and Mr Trudeau have not publicly commented on their relationship.

Perry recently split from actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Mr Trudeau and his former wife Sophie Gregoire separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.

They have three children together, sons Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.