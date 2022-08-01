Happiness comes at a price

SINGAPORE - Our long-anticipated Disneyland Paris vacation begins, rather ominously, at the security checkpoint in front of Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel.
Security is paramount here in Europe's most popular theme park, which reportedly welcomed close to 15 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
All visitors start their Disney adventure with baggage screening and greetings from security officers, rather than Mickey or Donald. Thanks to these stringent checks, authorities apprehended a firearms-toting "hotel guest" in 2016.
Our kitschy Eiffel Tower souvenirs, however, draw little interest from the officers, who point us in the direction of the baggage-drop counter.
"Bonjour. Is this your first time to Paris Disneyland?" chirps a porter as we approach. "Bonjour. Yes," we reply.
"Welcome. What's your first name?" he asks. "Stewart," answers my husband.
The porter scribbles it on a slip of paper and reassures us that our bags will be dropped off once the rooms are ready.
"But you only have my first name...", my husband says. "Don't worry. It will be there," assures the porter.
Our luggage appears in our room at 10pm, but not before a few exasperated calls to the reception and a subsequent crisis intervention by a frazzled employee.
I have expected more from the hotel. At first glance, this place seems like a class act and worth every bit of the $3,758 we shell out for two nights (and more if you factor in meals).
This is triple the amount we paid for three nights at Hong Kong Disneyland four years ago.
Disneyland Paris is to be the grand finale of our successful three-week vacation in France with our two boys, aged six and eight, who gamely embraced French manners as much as they did foie gras and bigorneaux, or diminutive sea snails, at mealtimes.
Newport Bay Club is one of the three Disney properties that flank Lake Disney - the other two are Disney Sequoia Lodge, a fictionalised mountain lodge, and the recently opened Marvel-themed Disney Hotel New York.
The hotel may not be as cosy as Sequoia Lodge or have superheroes roaming its hallways like Hotel New York, but it does possess a bygone glamour.
Built to look like a 1920s Cape Cod mansion, this sprawling property is big on maritime charm, with a grand wood-panelled lobby and nautical-themed rooms adorned with hidden Mickeys.
But for the price we pay, the service and amenities could be better.
Apart from the luggage episode, the room is strangely devoid of bedroom slippers and amenity kits. Breakfast is limited and unimaginative - we have the same pancakes, eggs and low-quality croissants on both days.
Still, these are minor niggles. Plus, we spend most of our time outdoors.
Disneyland Paris is actually home to two theme parks - the main Disneyland Park and the Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's answer to Universal Studios - and hotel guests are able to access both earlier than the public. Disney calls this "extra magic hours".
By 10.30am, however, day trippers from Paris begin flooding Disneyland Park's Main Street, which is said to be modelled after Disneyland founder Walt Disney's home town of Marceline in Missouri.
Just like in the United States, theme park attendance has surged now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased. There are no masks in sight and everyone's faces seem to tell the same story: It is good to be back and just in time for Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebrations.
Since the park is running at maximum capacity - signs at the entrance say so - we hang on to our fast passes like dictators clinging onto power.
Although expensive, the Disney Premier Access Ultimate cards, which cost more than $300 for the four of us, are the saving grace of our Disneyland vacation, allowing us to skip the long queues that form at each ride.
We frolic with spirits at the Phantom Manor, scream our heads off on a runaway train at Big Thunder Mountain and embark on an intergalactic voyage with Star Wars sidekick C-3PO at Star Tours.
Unfortunately, the passes lose their magic when we want a picture with fictional film characters Mary Poppins and Bert. We stand in line for an hour under the blazing summer sun. (The upside is that social distancing is a thing of the past here and the kids are able to hug their favourite characters once again.)
For Disneyland Park's headlining show, The Lion King, one has to shell out more money for priority seats - or start queueing an hour and a half before the curtain call.
We choose to spend time (and money) in the park's many atmospheric restaurants instead.
Our favourite is Captain Jack's, a pirate-themed restaurant next to the Pirates Of The Caribbean flume ride.
Inside, visitors are transported to a dimly lit pirate's hideaway, on the shores of a tropical lagoon.
Servers dressed like pirates scurry back and forth with spice-laden Cajun dishes like Caribbean chicken and vegetable curries, their faces set alight by the flickering glow of lanterns.
The meal is not cheap - nothing at Disneyland Paris is - but we are mesmerised by the fairy-tale ambience and drunk on our first curry in three weeks.
There is no escaping the crowds at Walt Disney Studios Park too, which celebrates the world of cinema. Opened in 2002, a decade after Disneyland Park, the park, though less popular, is no less attractive.
At the Worlds of Pixar, where visitors are transported to the land of Ratatouille and Toy Story, the lines are longer than the opening night of Frozen 2.
We later learn that our holiday coincided with the three-month summer break in Spain.
Since this park is Hollywood-themed, Disney has its own stripped-down version of Universal Studios' tram tour ride.
At the Cars Road Trip, a yawn-inducing journey down "Route 66" takes an exciting turn when our tram ends up at the Catastrophe Canyon.
There, we witness Disney's special effects up close (Hint: It involves fire and lots of water).
But perhaps the most technologically advanced attraction in the park is Ratatouille: The Adventure. Howling with laughter, we zip our way through a fancy French restaurant on the back of a runaway mouse.
The crowds swell as the day wears on. Sweaty visitors seem to have forgotten their manners and are now nudging their way into our family pictures for their own cheesy photo.
"The board says half-an-hour waiting time, but we've been here for over an hour," yells a woman at one of the staff members at one ride.
The mood is a lot more civil inside the studios. Walt Disney Studios Park has more shows compared with Disneyland Park, so young fans are able to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters singing and prancing on stage.
From Elsa and Anna in Frozen: A Musical Invitation to Mickey and Minnie at the Disney Junior Dream Factory, each show is well thought out and highly entertaining.
Stitch Live!, which features an irreverent Stitch who likes to poke fun at unsuspecting audience members, is a surprise hit among our family.
Unfortunately, the park's latest zone, the Marvel Avengers Campus, which has two superhero-themed rides, has yet to open then but it is now. Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Arendelle, a land inspired by Frozen, is still under construction at the time of writing.
We have two very full days in both parks to the delight of the kids, who are so smitten by everything Disney that they are oblivious to the flaws. While the adults are similarly impressed by the attention to detail and cool technological advances in both parks, we leave feeling a little weary and disenchanted.
On our last evening, we mull over attending the park's 30th-anniversary firework display at 11pm. This is supposed to be a spectacular new show, complete with light projections and drones.
We are almost out the door when my husband pauses. "Just imagine it. The mobs of tourists. The pushing. The chaos," he says.
Saved by this moment of clarity, we call it a night, but not before promising our boys that we will be back.
Travel tips
Want to go to Disneyland Paris? Here are some tips for a drama-free day.
1. Visit during the off-peak season
According to the Disneyland Paris website, this falls mid-week (Tuesdays to Thursdays) from mid-January to mid-March, or mid-April through mid-May.
Just remember that while the crowds are thinner and waiting times are shorter during these periods, there may also be fewer scheduled shows and events.
2. Staying on site is not necessary in the low season unless you are a huge Disney fan
A direct train from Paris gets you there.
Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel, Disney Sequoia Lodge and Disney Hotel New York are only a 15-minute walk or a five-minute shuttle ride to the theme parks.
When the Disneyland Hotel reopens after renovations, it will enjoy the closest proximity.
Disney also has a lovely holiday park nestled in a forest some distance away called the Davy Crockett Ranch, but guests need a car to get around. If you are planning to drive to Disneyland Paris, Disney also has a number of partner hotels with cheaper rates.
3. During peak season, go with a Disney Premier Access Ultimate Pass (prices vary according to the month)
Buy the pass online on the Disney website or app.
You can also purchase Magic Passes for individual rides, which is recommended if you have younger children who might not be able to sit on all the rides.
Differently-abled or special-needs visitors can apply for a free priority access card under the MagicALL programme.
Present a document issued by the government or medical authority upon arrival - or save time by requesting your card online up to a month in advance.
4. Food and drinks at the parks' restaurants can be expensive
To save yourself some money (and time), head to one of the many fast food kiosks, which dish out quick bites from pizzas and burgers to mac 'n' cheese and gyros.
5. You need two full days to fully experience both parks
If you have only one day, choose one - most people pick Disneyland Park - and stick to it. If the weather is bad, head to Walt Disney Studios Park as many of its attractions and shows are located indoors.
Alternatives to Disneyland Paris
If you are a family of four with $4,000 to spare and would rather not jostle with crowds, consider these options for a memorable end to your holiday in France.
1. Visit Puy du Fou, France's second most popular theme park
Dubbed "France's best-kept theme park secret" by British daily The Guardian, Puy du Fou is not your average amusement park. There are no rides, only well-executed historical shows filled with nail-biting action and drama.
The park also has six themed hotels, and visitors can stay in an ostentatious French chateau at Le Grand Siecle or at La Citadelle, a magnificent mediaeval fortress, among others.
2. Sail the French Riviera in a chartered yacht
Plenty of yacht owners are willing to take you on a tour of the southern Mediterranean coast. There are several third-party websites to book these private sailings, which can be done with or without a skipper (the latter is only recommended for experienced sailors).
Prices vary depending on the yacht type and number of days at sea, but you can get a sailing lesson, go calanque hopping, or go on a multi-day pleasure cruise for slightly under $2,000 a night.
3. Live like royalty in the Loire
Loire River Valley, a Unesco world heritage site, is the former playground of French royals who, during the Renaissance, constructed a number of pleasure palaces in this region.
Many of these chateaus and royal hunting lodges have since been restored and converted into four- and five-star hotels, with their own sprawling gardens and swimming pools.
Apart from living it up in one of these luxury accommodations, visitors can explore different castles and get around like the aristocrats used to do - on horseback - with one of the many horse-riding tours in the region.
4. Ski in the French Alps
The breathtakingly beautiful French Alps is home to several family-friendly ski resorts like Les Gets and Chamonix.
Check out ski school Ecole du Ski Francais, which has several dozen branches across the country. It specialises in snow sports and holds familiarisation classes for kids as young as three.