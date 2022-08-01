Happiness comes at a price

SINGAPORE - Our long-anticipated Disneyland Paris vacation begins, rather ominously, at the security checkpoint in front of Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel.

Security is paramount here in Europe's most popular theme park, which reportedly welcomed close to 15 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

All visitors start their Disney adventure with baggage screening and greetings from security officers, rather than Mickey or Donald. Thanks to these stringent checks, authorities apprehended a firearms-toting "hotel guest" in 2016.

Our kitschy Eiffel Tower souvenirs, however, draw little interest from the officers, who point us in the direction of the baggage-drop counter.

"Bonjour. Is this your first time to Paris Disneyland?" chirps a porter as we approach. "Bonjour. Yes," we reply.

"Welcome. What's your first name?" he asks. "Stewart," answers my husband.

The porter scribbles it on a slip of paper and reassures us that our bags will be dropped off once the rooms are ready.

"But you only have my first name...", my husband says. "Don't worry. It will be there," assures the porter.

Our luggage appears in our room at 10pm, but not before a few exasperated calls to the reception and a subsequent crisis intervention by a frazzled employee.

I have expected more from the hotel. At first glance, this place seems like a class act and worth every bit of the $3,758 we shell out for two nights (and more if you factor in meals).

This is triple the amount we paid for three nights at Hong Kong Disneyland four years ago.

Disneyland Paris is to be the grand finale of our successful three-week vacation in France with our two boys, aged six and eight, who gamely embraced French manners as much as they did foie gras and bigorneaux, or diminutive sea snails, at mealtimes.

Newport Bay Club is one of the three Disney properties that flank Lake Disney - the other two are Disney Sequoia Lodge, a fictionalised mountain lodge, and the recently opened Marvel-themed Disney Hotel New York.