SINGAPORE - Born in Britain, Mr Lorne Peart grew up in the United Arab Emirates. He led a sedentary lifestyle in his teens.

When he moved to Singapore in 2010, he decided to do something about his fitness level. The 32-year-old attended training courses around the world, including in Singapore, Thailand and Europe, where he learnt different systems of stretching, mobility and strength training from experts, including Israeli movement teacher Ido Portal.