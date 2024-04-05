This at-home handheld laser therapy device is so powerful, it can be used in professional clinics

Have you heard about the Lyma Laser Pro? It’s a handheld laser therapy device that claims to be 700 times more powerful than other at-home beauty devices.

This clinically proven beauty device is accordingly so effective, it’s powerful enough to be used in beauty clinics for professional-grade aesthetic treatments for the face and body.

It’s also priced at US$6,250 (approximately S$8,450), making it one of the more expensive beauty devices compared to other devices on the market.

A market intelligence report by the US International Trade Administration published in June 2023 shares that Singaporeans have been investing more in quality beauty treatments that can be easily done at home.

And it’s no surprise, with a bigger shift and emphasis on self-care ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a rising popularity of home beauty tech devices that can be conveniently incorporated into daily skincare routines.