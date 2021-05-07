Hand sanitiser kills germs as it moisturises skin - and suited for the eczema-prone too

While handwashing with warm water and soap remains the gold standard for hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, hand sanitisers can also complement this regime, especially when you’re constantly on the move.

However, both repeated handwashing, especially if you don’t apply a hand cream after, and the use of sanitisers can strip moisture from skin and hence damage it in the long run. Sanitisers need to have at least 60 per cent of alcohol to be effective in killing germs, but it also removes the skin’s natural oils and breaks down its natural protective barrier over time, causing tightness and dryness.

For those who have sensitive or eczema-prone skin, as their skin’s protective barrier is already compromised, the alcohol without following up with skincare will only exacerbate the painful, dry, cracked skin. In young children, this barrier is more permeable as the skin is still developing, which means it would get irritated and drier even quicker.

Two-in-one innovation

With this in mind, Bioderma has launched the Biphase Lipo Alcoolique, which has both skincare and antiseptic properties rolled into one. It combines both oil and alcohol into a single bottle, to clean and care for the skin at the same time.

Unlike other sanitisers, you can distinctly see two colours of the separate components in this bottle – a blue liquid atop a yellowish oil layer. The blue portion includes 79.4 per cent volume per volume (v/v) ethanol to eliminate germs.

What makes this sanitiser different from the others that are currently available is the yellow oil portion, which contains shea oil and squalane, which help replenish lipids in the skin.



The Biphase Lipo Alcoolique is available in 100ml bottles. PHOTO: BIODERMA



This is in keeping with the philosophy of the ecobiology-centred approach of the Bioderma brand. Reinforcing that the skin is an ecosystem of its own, it produces innovative skincare products that aim to understand the root causes of imbalances and help the skin function in its optimal state.

Safe for the whole family

When shaken well and sprayed onto the skin, the sanitiser is quickly absorbed and leaves no residual stickiness, only a feeling that your skin has been well-moisturised. With no added fragrances to potentially irritate the skin, the no-rinse microbial formulation uses only five ingredients – great news for those who are concerned about what goes into the products they use.

If you’re sanitising but always neglect to moisturise, Biphase Lipo Alcoolique’s double action formula will not only disinfect, but also work to get your hands softer and smoother, saving you that extra step.

Those with sensitive skin or eczema will also appreciate the moisturising properties that prevent aggravation of skin sensitivity. Parents can also rest easy knowing they won’t be introducing ingredients that are unsafe for children, and that the product can help preserve the skin barrier.

And while Biphase Lipo Alcoolique was formulated to help protect the skin while battling Covid-19 through hand sanitisation, Bioderma is taking this fight one step further: 100 per cent of profits from the sales of this hand sanitiser will be donated to foundations, associations and non-governmental organisations that are working on epidemic prevention.

The Bioderma Biphase Lipo Alcoolique hand sanitiser comes in a handy 100ml spray bottle, at $14.90, from Watsons. It will be available at other leading drugstores and pharmacies from July. For more information, visit www.bioderma.sg/our-products/biphase/lipo-alcoolique.



A step-by-step guide to using Bioderma’s Biphase Lipo Alcoolique. PHOTOS: BIODERMA

