Halls of silence

CULTURAL CRISIS: The Tonhalle (Sound Hall) in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov 20. A "lockdown light" took effect in the country last month and will extend into January to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases. Among other things, cultural events with spectators are forbidden, and cinemas and theatres have been closed. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The historical Ebertbad (swimming pool) in Oberhausen, which was turned into a theatre in 1989. There are about 1.5 million jobs in Germany's cultural sector, which generate an annual turnover of about €130 billion (S$208 billion). PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The ornate great hall of Wuppertal's historical town hall, which was built at the end of the 19th century and is known worldwide as a concert venue with unique acoustics. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The interior of the Opernhaus (opera house) in Dortmund. The country's arts and culture scene is attempting to draw attention to the existential threat posed to the industry by the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
