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Tomahawk King, known for its halal large-format steaks, is set to shutter after eight years, with its final service date expected to be Sept 20.

SINGAPORE – Local steakhouse Tomahawk King, known for its halal large-format steaks, is set to shutter after eight years .

The Changi Road restaurant said in an Instagram post on Aug 17 : “Rising costs and the realities of today’s F&B landscape mean we can no longer continue sustainably.”

It added that its final service date is expected to be Sept 20 .

“Over eight years, we watched first dates become engagements, weddings and growing families. We saw children return as teenagers. You celebrated birthdays, baby showers and countless milestones around our tables. Being part of your lives has been our greatest privilege,” it added.

“Thank you for being part of our story. We hope to serve you one last time.”

Some customers took to the comments to say their goodbyes.

“I took my family out here to celebrate my mum’s birthday only two weeks ago,” said one, adding: “Gonna miss you guys.”

The news comes amid a wave of recent restaurant closures in Singapore.

Dan’s Steaks, a restaurant chain headed by foodpreneur Daniel Ong, announced in July that it would be closing its last remaining outlet due to rising costs and debts, while Swedish cafe Fika in Arab Street shut on Aug 14.

In its lengthy Instagram post, Tomahawk King recounted how it started out as StuffedWingLab, a stall in a Tampines Mall food court selling fried chicken wings in local flavours, such as chicken rice and nasi lemak.

It expanded into two Tang Tea House outlets and introduced a full Western menu, with its tomahawk steaks quickly gaining popularity.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the restaurant pivoted online, delivering more than 10,000 tomahawks across Singapore.

It went on to open its first standalone outlet in Changi Road and rebranded as Tomahawk King, serving large-format steaks, yakiniku and fried chicken.

In 2023 , the restaurant launched Charr’d , a steakhouse focusing on A5 Japanese wagyu beef. It is also the brains behind Gyusei Gyukatsu Wagyu Steakhouse , which opened in September 2025 and sells Singapore’s first halal-certified A5 wagyu gyukatsu.

Both eateries will remain open.