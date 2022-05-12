Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop attracts internet outrage with fake luxury diapers

LOS ANGELES - Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle and wellness company, Goop, was the talk of the Internet after the company posted a listing for luxury disposable diapers costing US$120 (S$167) for 12 pieces on Wednesday (May 11).

The Diapér, as it was named in the listing, was described as being "lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones" and "infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot".

Given that Goop has previously sold jade eggs to insert in a woman's private parts and other controversial items, many netizens wondered if this was simply the company's next outrageous product.

One commenter asked: "Is it April Fool's Day?" Another said: "Got to be a joke. Although you never know with Goop."

However, some noted that the company has been trying to raise awareness about diapers being taxed in some parts of the United States, with one person pointing out: "Goop have been speaking out an urging the US government to remove the tax on diapers - they are currently taxed as luxury items in 33 states. This is satire to raise awareness."

Paltrow - an Oscar-winning actress whose credits include films such as Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Se7en (1995)- later took to Goop's Instagram to post a video of herself with the decadent diapers.