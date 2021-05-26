Guide to surviving quarantine

How one mum prepared for 10 days of work-from-hotel isolation with her son

Isaac spent his free time building Lego and enjoying screen time on the iPad and laptop. The writer with her son Isaac on a quarantine order in Grand Park Orchard hotel.
The writer with her son Isaac on a quarantine order in Grand Park Orchard hotel.ST PHOTO: RHODA CHUA
I survived 10 days in a hotel room as the parent caregiver accompanying my eight-year-old son Isaac, who was on a quarantine order.

When the call came from the Ministry of Health (MOH) instructing us to pack "a small bag each" and be on standby to be escorted to our quarantine facility any time within the next 24 to 48 hours, I swung into action. I had started making a packing list the day before, when I was first informed that my son had been in close contact with a Covid-19 case in St Andrew's Junior School (SAJS).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 26, 2021, with the headline 'Guide to surviving quarantine'. Subscribe
