Growing interest in specialised therapies for dancers and singers, patients and doctors

SINGAPORE – There has been growing interest in emergent modes of healing in Singapore, notably performing arts medicine (PAM) – targeted at musicians, dancers, singers and other performers – and poetry therapy, also known as poetic medicine.

PAM addresses needs that are specific to performing artistes and helps them perform to their best ability. It often involves a multidisciplinary team of professionals like doctors, psychologists, nutritionists and physiotherapists.

Physical strain arising from repetitive movements and long hours of training, as well as performance anxiety, are possible areas of concern. Many dancers have musculoskeletal injuries due to overuse, while vocalists can be prone to laryngitis and polyps.

Noting the large number of arts events in Singapore, Ms Pooja Verma, a senior physiotherapist at Physio Asia Therapy Centre who specialises in PAM, says: “Singapore is growing in the arts field, but has a long way to go in terms of awareness of performing arts medicine.”

Likewise, poetry therapy is new to Singapore, says Professor Joseph Sung, dean of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

While uncommon as a type of formal therapy, having the ability to soothe and help people express deep emotions is useful in the healthcare sector, where doctors and medical students are among those who face “tremendous stress”, he says.

These forms of healing are more established overseas. The British Association for Performing Arts Medicine, for example, marks its 40th anniversary in 2024, while the Association for Poetry Therapy was established in the United States in 1969.

The Straits Times speaks to practitioners, performers and patients who are passionate about these under-the-radar approaches towards mental and physical well-being.

Performing arts medicine: Strengthening the minds and bodies of performers