Grow your pet hobby with CDC vouchers

Are you a dog owner looking to pamper your fur kid with toothsome treats and a good groom? Or have you been dreaming of putting together an arresting aquarium at home, where you can get a daily load of fish locomotion?

Whether you are a pet "pawrent" hunting down feline accessories or a marine life enthusiast searching for shrimp feed, this list of seven pet-care shops - where you can spend your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers - has you covered.

1. PETS' STREET

WHERE B1-27 Punggol Plaza, 168 Punggol Field

OPEN 10.30am to 8.30pm daily

INFO Call 6384-1022

In these stressful times, furry friends also deserve a relaxing spa day.

This pet salon offers a wide variety of grooming service packages from bubble baths to full grooming, priced at $15 to over $100, depending on the pet's size and type of treatment.

A la carte services include teeth brushing ($5 to $10), ear cleaning ($8 to $10) and de-shedding ($15 to $100). It also sells a plethora of treats and toys for cats and dogs.

2. LUXE PETS

WHERE 01-336, 762 Jurong West Street 75

OPEN 11am to 8pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed on Mondays

INFO www.facebook.com/LuxePets

Treat your pet to a luxurious grooming session at this store at Gek Poh Shopping Centre. Pet-grooming services, like showering and nail cutting, cost $35 to $65.

You can also find a smorgasbord of food and accessories for various furry animals, from cats and dogs to hamsters and rabbits.

3. EASY AQUARIUM

WHERE 01-2048, 1 Changi Village Road

OPEN Noon to 8pm (weekdays); 10am to 10pm (Saturdays); 10am to 8pm (Sundays)

INFO www.facebook.com/easyaquariumsg

This shop is geared to help you in your pursuit of the perfect tank.

It creates custom-made tanks according to size specifications, which can be exchanged within seven days should there be problems like water leakage.

It also houses rare fish such as "King of Goldfish" Ranchu - a hooded variety of goldfish native to Japan - costing $68 each.

4. KOHAKU AQUARIUM

WHERE 01-19, 416 Bedok North Avenue 2

OPEN 10am to 7pm (weekdays); 10am to 6pm (weekends)

INFO www.facebook.com/KohakuAquarium

Those who live in Bedok will be familiar with this aquatic pet shop, which has not moved from its spot for the past 25 years.

Ms Jenny Tan, who is in her 50s, runs the shop with her brother, whose interest in marine life spawned the family business. She has watched generations of children and pet parents in the neighbourhood grow up.

Besides selling fish - such as koi, priced from $3 to $30 depending on size - the shop also stocks planted tanks and supplies to enhance aquascapes.

It also has feed for pets such as birds, hamsters and rabbits, priced from $4 to $10.

5. SHRIMP HUB

WHERE 01-197, Block 354 Clementi Avenue 2

OPEN Noon to 6.30pm (Mondays, and Wednesdays to Fridays); noon to 6pm (weekends); closed on Tuesdays

INFO shrimphub.com.sg

Founded in 2018, this shrimp speciality shop is a haven of helpful knowledge for crustacean lovers.

It imports shrimp from Taiwan, such as the Crystal Red Shrimp ($5 to $20) and Golden Eye Red King Kong ($30 to $88). It also sells tools like shrimp egg incubators ($16) and algae scrapers ($30).

6. NA NATURE AQUARIUM

WHERE 01-340 Balestier Hill Shopping Centre, 1 Thomson Road

OPEN Noon to 7pm (weekdays); noon to 5.30pm (weekends and public holidays)

INFO www.nanatureaquarium.com

This family business is a one-stop shop for anything aquarium-related. It sells tropical fish along with equipment for aquatic pets and plant parents, such as tank-specific fans (from $13.50 to $29) and lights (from $12.50 to $156).

Magnet cleaners go for $9, while food timers are priced under $20.

Its Facebook page carries a school of fish-caring tips and insights on common fish diseases and remedies.

7. CHAN YONG PET & AQUARIUM CENTRE

WHERE: 01-459, Block 67 Kallang Bahru

OPEN: Noon to 8.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed on Mondays

INFO: www.facebook.com/chanyongpetandac

This quaint shop houses a variety of fish, from the more common goldfish costing $3 to $10 to the highly sought-after arowana fish that is priced above $100. It also sells feeders ($2) and other tools.

•For the full list of places that accept CDC vouchers, go to www.gowhere.gov.sg/ cdcvouchers merchants