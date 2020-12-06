Gold class, luxe life

WINNING HUE: Vietnam's Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, next to Giang Vo Lake, is billed as South-east Asia's most luxurious hotel. It is believed to be the world's first hotel to have its exterior and interior covered in gold, serving up edible gold flakes, gold-plated bathtubs (above), crockery and showers. And the price of such luxury? Hotel booking site Agoda lists a one-night stay in mid-December as starting at S$141.

PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS