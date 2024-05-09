Goku Day: Celebrating nearly 40 years of Dragon Ball

When Dragon Ball concluded after more than a decade, Goku had mastered various martial arts, defended Earth against villains, befriended many and became a father.

Fans of the series celebrate the protagonist on May 9, which has been certified as an anniversary and registered with the Japanese Anniversary Association, according to the official Dragon Ball website.

It is celebrated as Goku Day, as the “5” and “9” in the written date can be read as “Go” and “Ku” in Japanese.

Origins

The series was conceptualised by Toriyama, who quit his job as a graphic designer and stumbled onto the career of a manga artist at the age of 23 after entering a comic contest for the prize money.

Two years after debuting in 1978, the artist found success with his first hit comic Dr Slump.

As Dr Slump ended, Toriyama was advised by his editor to create a gongfu-themed comic for boys, based on the artist’s love of action movies starring Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan.

Dragon Ball’s biggest inspiration was the Chinese classic Journey To The West, featuring the monkey god Sun Wukong that the monkey-tailed Goku is modelled after.

Toriyama had initially planned for Dragon Ball to be a closer adaptation of the novel, but revised the characters after receiving a lacklustre response from his wife and others.

What emerged was an epic that incorporated his speciality of combining elements from different genres, such as science fiction and comedy.

Success at home and beyond

By the end of the comic’s run in 1995, Toriyama had released 42 volumes of Dragon Ball and two anime television series.

In the late 1990s, Dragon Ball Z, which followed an adult Goku, found commercial success in America.

The show and its spin-offs have mostly remained on air there ever since.

In 2018, several cities across Latin America held watch parties for the last few episodes of the first season of Dragon Ball Super.

In the Mexican city of Juarez, town mayor Armando Cabada had to negotiate with the franchise’s distributor to allow a public screening of the season’s penultimate episode, which attracted an estimated 15,000 people.

Nearly 40 years since the media franchise kicked off, it has grown into an empire comprising five television series, 21 animated films, over 150 games and more.

More than 260 million copies of the manga have been sold worldwide, according to publisher Shueisha.

Tributes worldwide

Toriyama’s death on March 1 – from an acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain – triggered shock and sadness from fans worldwide.

Among those who penned tributes were French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, and the foreign ministries of China and El Salvador.

Enduring legacy

Dragon Ball has inspired many to become authors of their own comics, including the creators of the three most popular Shonen Jump manga of the 2000s: One Piece, Naruto and Bleach.

The series has also influenced a generation of hip-hop artistes, including American stars Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper, whose lyrics are sprinkled with references to Dragon Ball’s characters and their signature moves.

Also among its fans are athletes like American football and basketball players, who have drawn parallels between their sports and the work’s themes of resilience and self-improvement.

Internet culture

Toriyama’s tropes have left their mark on the internet through memes and lingo immortalising quotes such as “Over 9,000!”, which describes a stupendous quantity.

Another phrase, “going Super Saiyan”, which has been referenced in several raps, means something overwhelming.

Theme park

In March, Saudi Arabia announced plans to build the world’s only Dragon Ball theme park. The attraction will span more than 500,000 sq m, and will feature rides and areas that recreate locales from the series.

No completion date has been given yet.