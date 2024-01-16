Given up on New Year’s resolutions? Experts say to try again in March

SINGAPORE – By now, those resolutions you made at the giddy turn of the new year may have started fading from memory.

Perhaps you had planned to be at the gym right now. Maybe you swore off the biscuits your hand is inching towards. And whatever happened to picking up that new skill?

Well, you are not the only one. New year goals are so infamously fleeting that Jan 17 has been dubbed “Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day”.

But just because your fresh start has gone stale, it does not mean you are doomed to stasis for the rest of the year.

As it turns out, January might not be the best time to reinvent yourself.

While the dawn of a new year serves as a metaphorical reset button for some, others see it as a stark reminder of how another year is over, says The Psychology Practice’s clinical psychologist Sara-Ann Lee, 34.

“The festive period can be a time when individuals may feel complex emotions that interfere with their ability to plan or think ahead. They may feel pressured or compelled to make New Year’s resolutions and work on them as it has become increasingly trendy on social media.”

And that kind of pressure could be dangerous if you are not in the right headspace.

“If you are struggling with existing issues, prioritise your mental health and seek help for those issues first. In such cases, it may not be the best time to set diet-related, or non mental health-related resolutions,” Pulse Allied Health’s senior clinical dietitian Adelyn Khoo, 33, told The Straits Times.

Besides, there are practical considerations too.

“During the holiday period, people are actively meeting friends and families over meals, travelling and participating in parties,” says medical personal trainer Paul Kuck, 51, founder of home-grown gym Fitness Tutor.

“This period also coincides with the flu season from November to February, when many people catch bugs, making serious commitment harder.”

Ms Khoo adds that a little holiday indulgence is all right.

“It is a misconception that dietitians do not enjoy festive seasons – we do. And we enjoy them guilt-free. Food is meant to be enjoyed, and it is a social aspect in many Singaporeans’ lives,” she says.

So, instead of in January, Mr Kuck suggests setting your goals in March, after the Chinese New Year feasting has died down.