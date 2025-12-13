Straitstimes.com header logo

Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany in relationship with actor Byun Yo-han

The two reportedly became close while working together on the TV series in 2024.

PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM TIFFANYYOUNGOFFICIAL, BYUNYOHAN_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

SEOUL – Tiffany Young, a former Korean American member of K-pop band Girls’ Generation, is dating actor Byun Yo-han, Byun’s agency said on Dec 13.

“The two actors are currently in a serious relationship with marriage in mind,” Teamhope said. “The date has not been finalised yet, but both actors have expressed their wish to share the news with their fans once it is set.”

The agency asked their fans for warm support and to bless the couple’s future together with “grace and love”.

Since debuting in 2011, Byun has starred in various hit TV dramas and movies, including Misaeng (2014) and Mr Sunshine (2018).

Tiffany, who rose to global fame as a member of Girls’ Generation, ended her contract with SM Entertainment in 2017 and expanded her career with acting roles in Reborn Rich (2022) and Disney+’s Korean original series Uncle Samsik.

