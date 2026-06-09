Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, actor Jung Kyung-ho confirm split after 14 years

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The couple began dating in 2012 and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2014.

SEOUL – Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo-young and actor Jung Kyung-ho have ended their relationship after 14 years together, their agencies confirmed on June 9.

A representative of Jung’s agency said Jung and Choi had recently broken up, but declined to provide further details, citing privacy concerns. Choi’s agency also confirmed the split, saying the two have decided to remain on good terms as colleagues.

Local media reports said the couple’s busy schedules gradually created distance in the relationship, leading them to part ways.

Choi, 36 , and Jung, 42, began dating in 2012 and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2014.

Choi debuted in 2007 as a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation and has since built a parallel acting career.

Jung made his acting debuted in 2003 and has since appeared in manys TV dramas, including Prison Playbook, Hospital Playlist and Labor Attorney Noh Moo-jin. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK