SINGAPORE - I am close to death, but at least I will die doing the thing I love - jabbing at my phone and complaining.

People's Park Complex is doing my head in. Somewhere in the maze of shops is a wonton noodle stall with a pickup for me. With only the floor and unit number on the foodpanda app to go by, it doesn't help that this sprawling mall's floor plan seems to have sprung from the mind of a drunk conceptual artist.