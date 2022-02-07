Get ready for 6 immersive experiences in Japan

SINGAPORE -Picture yourself somewhere in Japan for a moment, picking juicy persimmons off a tree in a green, leafy orchard.

In the distance is the cute farmhouse where you will soon be having a convivial farm-to-table dinner prepared by your host family.

The pandemic has pretty much killed hit-and-run tourism. These days, it is all about experiencing a locale like a local. Through immersive travel, you linger longer and learn not just about other cultures, but also about yourself in the process.

With its timeless landscapes and Zen philosophy, Japan is the perfect place to do this.

From a stay in a restored sake chamber to a language school, here are six of the best offeringsfrom the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) Singapore's first virtual Japan Fair, which is on till March 13.

Enishi (Kakunodate town)

Great for: Animal lovers