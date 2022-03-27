Get off your dating app and go out on a real date

The pandemic has triggered shifts in life priorities for many, such as spending more time with family and focusing more on mental health.

In the online dating realm, things have also changed, says Ms Da-woon Kang, co-founder and chief dating officer of dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB).

"While the app has always encouraged fostering of long-term relationships, something we've noticed during Covid-19 is how people's desire for something more thoughtful has spiked. Over 90 per cent of our users say they're looking for a long-term relationship, which is our highest number yet," the 38-year-old says in a video call with The Sunday Times from Honolulu, where she lives with her husband and their one-year-old daughter.

The San Francisco-based app, which turns 10 this year, has made more than 11 million matches in Singapore and facilitates some 600 dates each day here.

According to data collected by CMB, more than half of the users in Singapore say the pandemic has made them change what they look for on dating apps. Of these users, 85.5 per cent are now looking for something more long-term.

But Ms Kang points out that it is crucial to move a relationship offline for it to go somewhere more serious.

"Text messaging is just not the best means of communication for conveying who you really are. It's very easy and common to have a completely different image of someone if you're just relying on text messages," she says.

To avoid the trap of online conversations dragging on indefinitely or simply petering off, CMB has a one-week expiration on in-app chats. This encourages users to take their interactions offline or at least exchange contact details.

The expiration limit was temporarily lifted when many people stayed home because of Covid-19, and was reinstated in July last year.

Ms Kang says: "Even if you don't meet physically after a week, get on a call so that you're not just connecting over text messaging."

As Singapore eases its Covid-19 restrictions further, it is the perfect time to start dating in person again.