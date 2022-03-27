Get off your dating app and go out on a real date

The pandemic has triggered shifts in life priorities for many, such as spending more time with family and focusing more on mental health.
In the online dating realm, things have also changed, says Ms Da-woon Kang, co-founder and chief dating officer of dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB).
"While the app has always encouraged fostering of long-term relationships, something we've noticed during Covid-19 is how people's desire for something more thoughtful has spiked. Over 90 per cent of our users say they're looking for a long-term relationship, which is our highest number yet," the 38-year-old says in a video call with The Sunday Times from Honolulu, where she lives with her husband and their one-year-old daughter.
The San Francisco-based app, which turns 10 this year, has made more than 11 million matches in Singapore and facilitates some 600 dates each day here.
According to data collected by CMB, more than half of the users in Singapore say the pandemic has made them change what they look for on dating apps. Of these users, 85.5 per cent are now looking for something more long-term.
But Ms Kang points out that it is crucial to move a relationship offline for it to go somewhere more serious.
"Text messaging is just not the best means of communication for conveying who you really are. It's very easy and common to have a completely different image of someone if you're just relying on text messages," she says.
To avoid the trap of online conversations dragging on indefinitely or simply petering off, CMB has a one-week expiration on in-app chats. This encourages users to take their interactions offline or at least exchange contact details.
The expiration limit was temporarily lifted when many people stayed home because of Covid-19, and was reinstated in July last year.
Ms Kang says: "Even if you don't meet physically after a week, get on a call so that you're not just connecting over text messaging."
As Singapore eases its Covid-19 restrictions further, it is the perfect time to start dating in person again.
Ms Kang went on more than 100 first dates with people she matched with on CMB when she was single. She found two serious relationships via the app before she met her husband of three years through friends.
As a seasoned dater, Ms Kang offers some tips.
Rule No. 1: Keep things simple. "Having a coffee or drink is much easier for someone to commit to than, say, a three-hour dinner. If things go well, you can always extend the date by going for dinner. It is much more awkward to cut short a bad date," she says.
"Some people, especially the women, may also care more about how they present themselves initially, so they might not want their first date to be, say, rock climbing, when they are in gym clothes."
She adds: "It is also always good to express your interest, but leave room for the other party to reject you. Say something like, 'If you're free' or 'If you're ready', when asking someone out.
"Our research shows that Singaporean women, in particular, value safety very much when they go for online dating, and it's comforting when people know they have the space to say no."
And when a match does successfully move offline, Ms Kang advises singles to keep an open mind instead of sticking to a wish list of criteria.
According to a survey conducted last November in which CMB polled 600 Singaporeans aged 18 to 65 with various relationship statuses, women revealed that they have an average of 19 qualities they are looking for while men had 15 - many of which are physical attributes or paper qualifications.
The women want tall men while the men like long hair. Both genders rank fresh breath as a top trait, and their most sought-after professions are doctors, bankers and teachers.
Ms Kang says: "It's not that things like physical attractiveness or paper qualifications are not important. It's just that in online dating, we tend to focus a lot more on the things that are easy to process - looks, occupation and income - and so those attributes weigh heavier on our minds.
"We know that for long-term relationships, personality traits like loyalty, kindness and honesty are very important. But because these traits are a lot harder to evaluate, we tend to give them less weight.
"Daters have to be aware of the natural tendency to do this. Put in effort and time to get to know someone as well."
As CMB enters a new decade, Ms Kang is aware that singles can lose faith in dating apps.
"When you're used to swipe-based apps and sifting through so many profiles at a go, it's easy to just spend 45 minutes on a dating app and come out feeling like you have wasted your time staring at your phone. It's very easy to feel jaded that way," she says.
"Value quality over quantity. The bulk of your time should be spent meeting people, not browsing them."