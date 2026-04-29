Gardens by the Bay named third top attraction in the world: Tripadvisor 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards

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Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay was listed behind Edinburgh’s The Royal Yacht Britannia and Barcelona’s Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in the “top attractions in the world” category.

Gardens by the Bay has been named the third top attraction worldwide, according to travel guidance platform Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do.

In an April 28 statement, the Singapore attraction was listed behind Edinburgh’s The Royal Yacht Britannia (No. 1) and Barcelona’s Basilica de la Sagrada Familia (No. 2) in the Top Attractions in the World category. It edged out New York’s Empire State Building (No. 4) and the Cayman Islands’ Cayman Crystal Caves (No. 5).

Rounding up the top 10 are Edinburgh’s The Real Mary King’s Close (No. 6), Hamburg’s Miniatur Wunderland (No. 7), Paris’ Eiffel Tower (No. 8), Memphis’ Sun Studio (No. 9) and Bodoquena’s Cachoeira Boca da Onca (No. 10).

According to a description on Tripadvisor.com, Gardens by the Bay “looks like a fantasy land”.

“Wander through the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Skyway , snapping Insta-worthy pictures of Singapore’s skyline. There are also special exhibits, eye-popping sculptures and interactive activities that are fun for the whole family.”

The 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from Feb 1, 2025 to Jan 31, 2026 , as well as an additional editorial process.

Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome is currently holding its 12th edition of Tulipmania, a floral display featuring 65,000 tulips of more than 30 varieties.

This showcase opened on April 24 and will run until May 17, and features three of Vincent van Gogh’s iconic paintings brought to life in flowers. For example, the Dutch artist’s beloved painting The Starry Night (1889) is recreated with calibrachoas, alyssums, pansies and lobelias.

Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night (1889) is recreated with calibrachoas, alyssums, pansies and lobelias at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

The display also features a recreation of the iconic Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, as well as reproductions of celebrated works from the Dutch Golden Age, including Rembrandt’s The Night Watch (1642) and Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring (1665).

Reproductions of paintings inside a recreation of the Rijksmuseum at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

In addition, there is a recreation of the historic De Kat Windmill – the world’s last working windmill, located in the municipality of Zaanstad in the Netherlands, that still produces pigments and dyes from raw materials.

A recreation of the historic De Kat Windmill – the world’s last working windmill, located in Zaanstad - at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest is currently exhibiting Jurassic World: The Experience, which brings to life the cinematic wonder of the Jurassic World film franchise (1993 to 2025) through life-size animatronic dinosaurs, such as a Tyrannosaurus rex and 8.5m-tall brachiosaurus, surrounded by lush greenery and misty waterfalls.

An 8.5m-tall brachiosaurus can be found at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest, surrounded by lush greenery and misty waterfalls. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Its Floral Fantasy venue has a My Little Pony Petals of Friendship showcase, featuring fan-favourites ponies Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Twilight Sparkle from the toyline and media franchise.

Rainbow Dash is one of the ponies featured in the My Little Pony Petals of Friendship showcase at Gardens by the Bay’s Floral Fantasy venue. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

There are floral landscapes designed to reflect each pony’s unique personality, and this showcase runs until May 31. Visitors will also get to meet another three ponies – Princess Celestia, Princess Luna and Princess Cadance – against a majestic Canterlot-inspired backdrop.