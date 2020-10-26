Games Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has a blast of a time for her 34th birthday

Who says you can only fly dragons?

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke turned 34 last Friday (Oct 23) and chose a memorable way to mark the occasion. "What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday," she wrote on her Instagram account over the weekend. "Jumping out of a goddam plane is what."

Her post, which has garnered more than 3.3 million likes, showed pictures of Clarke looking petrified while holding a skydiving brochure and looking all pysched up after finishing her jump.

She wrote: "Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!"

The English actress shares the same birthday of Oct 23 as Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who jokingly declared on social media that he is "moving" her birthday to Feb 29.

The 44-year-old wrote: "It was feeling a little crowded for me. Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia's new birthday. Congratulations!"