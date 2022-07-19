Gallstone cases on the rise in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Four months ago, photography services executive Sharon Tan was struck by an excruciating pain in her stomach.
Thinking it was a gastric problem, she went to a clinic and was given an injection to alleviate the pain.
SINGAPORE - Four months ago, photography services executive Sharon Tan was struck by an excruciating pain in her stomach.
Thinking it was a gastric problem, she went to a clinic and was given an injection to alleviate the pain.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.