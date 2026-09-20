G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone goes retro for McDonald’s merch

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The collaboration is part of a South Korea-led campaign rolling out across 13 Asian markets.

SEOUL – McDonald’s Korea is turning its latest collaboration with G-Dragon into a fashion drop, teaming up with Peaceminusone for three limited-edition items featuring retro McDonald’s designs and the fashion label’s signature aesthetic.

According to McDonald’s Korea on Sept 18 , the exclusive collection – a vintage cap, shoulder bag and pin set – will go on sale at counters nationwide from Sept 28. Customers who buy a burger set can buy one item with purchases limited to one per person.

The McDonald’s vintage cap reproduces the 1980s-style US McDonald’s uniform cap worn by campaign model G-Dragon in his “Too Bad” music video. It features McDonald’s vintage “M” logo alongside the Peaceminusone logo.

The McDonald’s shoulder bag pairs the brand’s signature golden arches with the Peaceminusone logo and features a lightweight design.

The McDonald’s pin set includes a heart-shaped “McD” design, a daisy pin featuring a sesame bun motif at its centre, and a French fries pin accented with Peaceminusone’s signature line.

The collaboration is part of a South Korea-led campaign rolling out across 13 Asian markets. McDonald’s Korea launched two chicken burgers featuring gochujang butter sauce on the previous day with the merchandise extending the campaign beyond food.

“Given the significance of this campaign, which is being led by Korea and rolled out across 13 Asian markets, we decided to collaborate with Peaceminusone, which has an unparalleled influence across fashion and culture both in Korea and overseas,” a McDonald’s Korea official said.

“We hope these limited-edition goods, born from the iconic meeting of the two brands, will become a special gift in customers’ everyday lives.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK