G-Dragon’s agency apologises over offensive wording on stage outfit

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K-pop star G-Dragon’s agency apologised on May 4 after a stage outfit he wore at a concert in Macau drew criticism over Dutch phrases carrying racial and sexual connotations.

- K-pop star G-Dragon’s agency apologised on May 4 after a stage outfit he wore at a concert in Macau drew criticism over Dutch phrases carrying racial and sexual connotations.

According to music industry officials, G-Dragon wore the shirt during his appearance at the “K-Spark” concert in Macau on May 2.

The outfit sparked criticism from international fans, who said one of the phrases included an anti-black slur, along with wording that carried sexual connotations.

As criticism grew online, Galaxy Corp, the agency representing the musician, issued an apology.

“We sincerely apologise for the inclusion of wording that was inappropriate in its social and cultural context,” the agency said in a statement. “The company has once again recognised the importance of more careful cultural sensitivity and responsible review through this incident.

“We will closely examine and improve our internal review and confirmation procedures, including those related to styling, and operate under more cautious standards going forward.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK