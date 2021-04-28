Furcation time

Travel executive Annie Chng-Luchau used to go on 10 to 12 business trips a year. With her wings clipped by Covid-19, she and her family members went on six staycations instead with their pugs Lizzy and Poppy.

"I usually go for holidays overseas with my family, but during the pandemic, I focused more on what I have closer to home and how to spend more quality time with my pets," says Mrs Chng-Luchau, 45, who has a daughter, 10, and son, 14.