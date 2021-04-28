Furcation time

Pet owners splash out on staycations, spas and cruises

(Left) Mrs Annie Chng-Luchau, her husband Gerrit and their children Grant and Darcey have gone on six staycations with their pug Lizzy. (Right) Housewife Rkycia Poh, her husband Nicholas and son Reus celebrating their pomeranian's birthday at Capella
The Pawfect Staycation package at InterContinental Singapore includes a one-night stay in a room or suite, a pet welcome basket with canine treats and toys, as well as a map of pet-friendly cafes.PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE
Mrs Annie Chng-Luchau, her husband Gerrit and their children Grant and Darcey have gone on six staycations with their pug Lizzy. PHOTO: PUGLIZZY
Housewife Rkycia Poh, her husband Nicholas and son Reus celebrating their pomeranian's birthday at Capella Singapore last month. PHOTO: RKYCIA
Go on a cruise along Sentosa and around the Southern Islands with your dogs on the Royal Albatross, which includes a three-course dinner for both owners and pets.
Go on a cruise along Sentosa and around the Southern Islands with your dogs on the Royal Albatross, which includes a three-course dinner for both owners and pets. PHOTO: MOMO STUDIOS & TALL SHIP ADVENTURES
Published: 
1 hour ago
Travel executive Annie Chng-Luchau used to go on 10 to 12 business trips a year. With her wings clipped by Covid-19, she and her family members went on six staycations instead with their pugs Lizzy and Poppy.

"I usually go for holidays overseas with my family, but during the pandemic, I focused more on what I have closer to home and how to spend more quality time with my pets," says Mrs Chng-Luchau, 45, who has a daughter, 10, and son, 14.

