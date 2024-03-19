From Bubble Bump to Poolball: Fun-loving couple sparks S’poreans’ playful spirit

In its journey to automate more of its processes, FunEmpire picked accounting software Xero in 2017 upon the recommendation of its accounting partner Harvest Accounting.

After onboarding onto Xero, Mr Ho was grateful to move away from manually inputting numbers and emailing Excel spreadsheets back and forth. Mr Ho could now do these tasks quickly through cloud-based accounting software.

He then found features like overview and expenses dashboards useful to track cash flow.

As FunEmpire grew and its business became more sophisticated, Xero came through with regular updates to meet the company's needs. For example, Xero's new integrations with payment platforms have been particularly useful and timely for the company’s needs.

“The user experience makes it easier for us to integrate with payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, which is important now as clients are going digital,” says Mr Ho.

He explains that the seamless integration of accounting and payment platforms into Xero means cutting down the number of steps in the payment workflow involving invoicing as well as payment terms and conditions.

“Once the payment is made the invoice is automatically marked as paid so you don't have to take so many different steps,” Mr Ho explains.

“It also helps to make the payment process more convenient for our customers, thereby increasing the speed in which invoice payments are collected,” adds Ms Toh.

FunEmpire has also been able to leverage Xero's open application programming interfaces (APIs) for its customer relationship management (CRM) needs. The open APIs allow FunEmpire to integrate third-party software into Xero so the company can continue to use one single platform for their CRM instead of switching between different and disconnected applications.

With "some working knowledge" of programming, Mr Ho was able to customise scripts for FunEmpire's CRM to show information such as each client's bookings, invoice and payment status by referring to Xero's Open APIs documentation.

The seamless integrations have produced cost efficiencies for FunEmpire.

“Since Xero works a lot with so many different applications, we save on software subscriptions,” says Mr Ho.

The company has also saved time it previously spent poring over data.

“We are more productive analysing new numbers, generating reports and downloading CSV reports with just a few clicks and we don't spend so much time data mining and cleaning data,” Mr Ho adds.

Freeing up time for innovation

With Xero increasing FunEmpire's cost efficiencies and productivity, Mr Ho and Ms Toh say they have more time to think of fun new experiences to stay ahead of the market.

“One of our key points of differentiation is that we design all our programmes and curricula in-house, which gives us control over the quality of our activities,” says Mr Ho.

Inspired by their experience raising a two and five-year-old, the couple are also considering expanding their portfolio to include group activities and experiences for toddlers.

“We're thinking of an escape room for toddlers and activities incorporating Stem concepts. They will be really simple but very kinesthetic because toddlers and younger children like to touch things,” says Mr Ho.

The ideas are still a work in progress. However, with more resources freed up thanks to automated processes, the time to market for FunEmpire’s new activities may well be accelerated.

“Through FunEmpire, I hope we can help to dispel the notion that Singapore is a boring place with nothing fun to do,” says Ms Toh.

“Our ultimate goal is to design activities that will bring out that child-like happiness in everyone. It’s easier to do that with children, so my aim is to find more ways to bring that out in adults,” says Mr Ho.

“As long as our activities encourage our participants to let loose and have fun, we know we are on the right track.”

Learn more about how Xero can help your business.