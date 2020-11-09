Fun ville in Pretoria

RETRO ROMP: The entrance to the colourful movie-set town called Pretville, near Pretoria in South Africa. It is owned by local film-maker Paul Kruger, who used the set for his 2012 rock ’n’ roll movie Pretville – a kind of Afrikaans Grease – and the 2014 feature film French Toast. “Pret” in Afrikaans means fun.

OLD TOWN: Pretville, which is open to the public to visit, has various rooms depicting the places people visited in the 1950s, such as a chemist and a barbershop. There is even a set-up of a jail.

GLAM UP: The faces of Hollywood celebrities such as actress Marilyn Monroe and singer Elvis Presley are painted on a wall in Pretville, which has a number of retro vehicles on display too.