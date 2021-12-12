Fully booked: The great Singapore reading special

SINGAPORE - The Sunday Times takes a look at what, how and why people read, from a peek into beautiful home libraries to a love letter to bookshops around the world.
The 50 greatest works of SingLit
What are the 50 best works of home-grown literature? The Sunday Times convenes a panel of literary experts to find out.
Me, my shelves and I
Enter the private reading sanctuaries of some of Singapore's bibliophiles, from former minister Dr Yaacob Ibrahim to art historian Peter Lee.
Titles for tough times
Eight Singaporeans, from politicians Josephine Teo and Jamus Lim to actresses Janice Koh and Jesseca Liu, share their comfort books and reading habits.
To all the bookshops I've loved before
Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath on the joys of bookshop browsing.
Cooking the books
Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares the six Singapore cookbooks that will always have space on her shelf.
Keeping the joy of libraries
The National Library Board's chief Ng Cher Pong talks about the NLB's direction for the next five years.
Storytelling in times of crisis
Pulitzer Prize-winner Anthony Doerr's new novel Cloud Cuckoo Land reaffirms the power of books and libraries - and locates their limits.