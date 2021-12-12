Fully booked: The great Singapore reading special

SINGAPORE - The Sunday Times takes a look at what, how and why people read, from a peek into beautiful home libraries to a love letter to bookshops around the world.

The 50 greatest works of SingLit





The Sunday Times convenes a panel of literary experts to assemble a list. ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



What are the 50 best works of home-grown literature? The Sunday Times convenes a panel of literary experts to find out.

Me, my shelves and I





Dr Yaacob Ibrahim has just finished renovating his home library which features a collection of old as well as new books on culture, Malay literature and art. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Enter the private reading sanctuaries of some of Singapore's bibliophiles, from former minister Dr Yaacob Ibrahim to art historian Peter Lee.

Titles for tough times





Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo with The Magic Porridge Pot, a beloved book from her childhood. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



Eight Singaporeans, from politicians Josephine Teo and Jamus Lim to actresses Janice Koh and Jesseca Liu, share their comfort books and reading habits.

To all the bookshops I've loved before





People in a bookshop, especially a smaller store, rarely stay a stranger, says the writer. ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath on the joys of bookshop browsing.

Cooking the books



The Food Of Singapore Malays by Khir Johari. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares the six Singapore cookbooks that will always have space on her shelf.

Keeping the joy of libraries





NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong came on board in December 2019, and experienced a baptism of fire in his first year due to Covid-19. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The National Library Board's chief Ng Cher Pong talks about the NLB's direction for the next five years.

Storytelling in times of crisis





Author Anthony Doerr spins a sweeping tale about the timeless power of books, libraries and storytelling in Cloud Cuckoo Land. PHOTOS: 4TH ESTATE, SHAUNA DOERR



Pulitzer Prize-winner Anthony Doerr's new novel Cloud Cuckoo Land reaffirms the power of books and libraries - and locates their limits.

