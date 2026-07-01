Fujifilm to launch new QuickSnap disposable cameras amid retro boom

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Fujifilm is releasing its single-use QuickSnap film camera to mark the 40th anniversary of the series.

TOKYO - Fujifilm Corp. said on July 1 it will release new products in its single-use film camera QuickSnap series for the first time in 20 years, banking on a resurgence in popularity among young people who are generally more used to taking photos with smartphones.

The release of the waterproof model “Active” and the black-and-white film model “Black and White” comes as the Tokyo-based company marks the 40th anniversary of the debut of the series sold under the brand name “Utsurundesu” in Japan.

The Black and White model is slated to go on sale from as early as September and retail for around 4,300 yen (S$34), with the company saying it enables users to capture monochrome photos that make subjects stand out, helping create “distinctive and artistic” shots without the need for special settings or advanced techniques.

The Active model can shoot at depths of up to 10m and will be released in early August with a price tag of around 4,480 yen.

More than 1.7 billion QuickSnap cameras have been sold worldwide to date. After peaking in 1997, sales declined with the rise of digital cameras and camera-equipped mobile phones but began to bounce back from 2021.

Fujifilm said the thrill of not knowing what photos were taken until the film is developed has resonated with customers. KYODO NEWS