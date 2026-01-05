From hongbao reward cards to Prosperity menu plushies: Huat’s on offer at McDonald’s for CNY

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – McDonald’s fans and diners can get their hands on festive sets and new limited-edition merchandise for Chinese New Year from as early as Jan 22.

A set of six red packets (or hongbao), featuring designs of the McDonald’s Prosperity Beef Burger, Prosperity Twister Fries and McDonald’s drink cup, will be available from Jan 22, with every purchase of a Prosperity Special Meal, while stocks last.

Each hongbao set comes with a return reward card that offers deals and promotions, such as a free vanilla cone with the purchase of any Prosperity burger meal or at least $2 off a chicken burger meal.

Plush toys based on McDonald’s Prosperity menu items, such as the twister fries and beef burger, are up for grabs at $8.80 each with the purchase of any meal – excluding the Happy Meal – at most outlets.

The Prosperity Twister Fries toy will be up for grabs on Jan 29 from 11am, the McDonald’s drink cup toy on Feb 2 from 11am and the Prosperity Beef Burger toy on Feb 5 from 11am.

Members of McDonald’s MyM Rewards programme can redeem a set of all three designs on Jan 26 from 3pm for 2,688 points, with limited availability.

McDonald’s will also be reintroducing its Lohei Treasure Box, which includes the Prosperity Twister Fries, McWings and Chicken McNuggets, on Jan 22 from 11am during non-breakfast hours at all outlets, while stocks last.

In a media statement on Jan 5, McDonald’s said 10 cents will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Singapore, which supports families with sick children, for every Prosperity Special Meal purchased.