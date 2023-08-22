From Furby to Grimace, brands cash in with nostalgic reboots

NEW YORK – Furby and Polly Pocket are making a comeback – and do not forget McDonald’s Grimace – as businesses deepen bets around consumers’ nostalgia for decades-old brands.

In the most recent quarter, McDonald’s pointed to the fuzzy purple blob Grimace as a particular source of better-than-expected profits.

A berry-flavoured milkshake built around the character, which first appeared in the 1970s, lit up social media and boosted sales in the United States, where the limited-edition drink was available.

“Grimace has been everywhere the past few months – all over the news, and more than three billion views on TikTok,” McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempczinski said last month.

The strong sales are evidence of the “knock-on” benefits to McDonald’s from the advertising blitz, according to trends manager Matt Smith from audience insight company GWI.

“Not only was it a success online, but it also drove people to buy the shake in the restaurant and to buy other products,” said Mr Smith.

Popular characters such as Grimace are also easy candidates for T-shirts, which amount to “free advertising for McDonald’s,” said Mr Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail, a company providing business information reports and services. “That’s the icing on the cake.”

Within the marketing universe, this type of revival is known as “brand resurrection”.

“It brings the consumers back to their youth, their old good times,” said Professor Purvi Shah, who teaches marketing at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.

Such products may also give an adult the opportunity to eat or play with something he or she maybe could not afford when he or she was young, Prof Shah added. She noted that parents might also enjoy sharing the experience with their children.

Mr Saunders said: “There is a bit of comfort in the past. The present is very uncertain. We’ve been through a global pandemic. We now have economic uncertainty, there are wars.”

Memories of an earlier time can produce positive chemicals like serotonin and dopamine and reduce stress, said Prof Shah – as often happens when a person plays a game.

Businesses have long employed nostalgia to sell products, but social media have pushed this trend into overdrive.