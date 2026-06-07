From Frenchies to Superdog to Raffles Courtyard opening to pets, June is going to the dogs

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(Clockwise from top left) Raffles Courtyard at Raffles Hotel Singapore is now pet-friendly; a dog adoption drive organised by local shelter SOSD; and Cafe 1664 Pours & Paws at GastroBeats 2026.

SINGAPORE – Pet owners and animal lovers will have plenty to look forward to this June, with a growing number of businesses and organisations rolling out pet-friendly events that cater to both two- and four-legged visitors.

From a record-attempt gathering of French bulldogs to an adoption drive featuring rescue dogs to the latest pet-friendly dining destination, the month is shaping up to be a busy one for Singapore pawrents.

Cafe 1664 Pours & Paws

Cafe 1664 Pours & Paws at GastroBeats 2026 is attempting to set a Singapore record for the largest French bulldog gathering. PHOTO: 1664 SINGAPORE

Leading the pack is Cafe 1664 Pours & Paws at GastroBeats 2026, which runs at Bayfront Event Space until June 28.

Organised by French beer brand 1664, the activation taps a growing trend of pets becoming part of their owners’ social and leisure activities. The French cafe-themed experience will feature a dedicated Paw Bar and Pet Lawn where dogs can play and enjoy complimentary pup cups from Fridays to Sundays, 5 to 9pm. Pet owners can also take photos at a newspaper-style photo booth, create personalised posters and soak up the atmosphere around an Eiffel Tower-inspired centrepiece.

One highlight is expected to be a special French bulldog gathering, where organisers hope to set a Singapore Book of Records mark for the largest assembly of French bulldogs in the country on June 14 and 20 from 4.30pm to 7pm. It will provide Frenchie owners with photo opportunities, pet-friendly activities and exclusive goodie bags, while celebrating one of Singapore’s most popular dog breeds. Register for free at forms.gle/2mjXXLGeKBWwGXh27.

Supergirl: Heroes With Paws

Supergirl: Heroes With Paws is a dog adoption drive event inspired by Supergirl and Krypto the Superdog. PHOTO: WBEI

For those considering adding a furry companion to their family, head to Supergirl: Heroes With Paws, a public adoption and awareness event featuring dogs from animal welfare group SOSD.

Held outside Wisma Atria on June 20 from 5pm to 7pm , the adoption drive organised by movie studio Warner Bros. Pictures is inspired by the upcoming DC movie Supergirl, which opens in Singapore cinemas on June 24.

The film stars Milly Alcock as the titular superhero and features scene-stealing Krypto the Superdog, whose loyalty, courage and resilience mirror the qualities of many rescue dogs.

Visitors can meet adoptable dogs, interact with fosterers and handlers, and learn about the animals’ personalities and rescue journeys during a superhero-themed “Paw-rade”.

The event will also feature games, audience activities and photo opportunities, with organisers hoping to raise awareness about dog adoption while introducing the public to some of SOSD’s four-legged charges.

Raffles Courtyard officially open to pets

Raffles Courtyard at Raffles Hotel Singapore is now pet-friendly. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

For pet owners who prefer dining with their furry companions, head to Raffles Courtyard at Raffles Hotel Singapore. It has officially opened its doors to guests with pets , allowing them to enjoy meals and drinks within one of the city’s most recognisable heritage landmarks .

Located within the historic hotel grounds, the al-fresco dining venue offers a garden setting where owners can take their pets for lunch, dinner or evening drinks.

To mark the launch, the venue has introduced a dedicated pet menu featuring treats such as grilled chicken breast, beef meatballs and salmon fillet . Water bowls are also provided.

Pet owners can check out Raffles Courtyard’s updated menu, which leans into South-east Asian and Peranakan-inspired flavours, including dishes such as Laksa Risotto topped with charred octopus and trout roe, and Butterfly Blue Pea Nasi Lemak served with crispy soft-shell crab. Several dishes were developed in collaboration with private dining chef Grace Kee of Good Graces.