From deadlifts to muay thai, women-only gyms and fitness centres are thriving

Active Zone’s all-white training space is less intimidating than other kickboxing venues, which usually have black as a dominant colour. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Stephanie Yeo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Feb 24, 2024, 11:00 AM
Published
Feb 24, 2024, 11:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – When Ms Ng Hui Yi started strength training at a mixed-gender gym in 2023, she found the environment intimidating.

“There were times when I was the only female in the gym,” says Ms Ng, 32, a human resources executive.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top