Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox pay tribute to Matthew Perry

LOS ANGELES - Friends actors Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox paid emotional personal tributes to their late co-star Matthew Perry on Tuesday, some two weeks after his shock death.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994-2004, died in October at the age of 54, having struggled for decades with addiction and related serious health issues.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life,” wrote LeBlanc, who played Perry’s roommate and best friend on the show.

He shared on Instagram multiple screenshots of Friends scenes featuring the pair, including two in which they are hugging.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” he wrote, adding: “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free.”

Cox, who played Perry’s love interest and, eventually, wife on the show, shared on Instagram a Friends clip of the famous scene in which their characters’ romantic relationship was first revealed.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” wrote Cox.

Her post included footage from after the scene had ended, in which Cox – in bed with Perry – cracks a racy joke for the live studio audience.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say,” she explained.

“He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”