Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54, found in hot tub: US media

LOS ANGELES – Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The LA Times and TMZ first reported the news. Both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on NBC’s wildly popular Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

He had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

In his memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, published in 2022, Perry described going through detox 65 times, spending some US$9 million (S$12.3 million) in attempts to get sober.