Friend-for-hire services gain traction in Thailand

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Reasons for the rise in hired companions include more people living alone and the influence of social media.

BANGKOK – “Friend-for-hire” services have started taking off in Thailand as the country’s social landscape changes with an ageing population and a rise in the number of unmarried people.

The service is a new type of gig work in which people are paid to act as companions, for instance, accompanying someone on a trip to take photos or even joining them in indoor rock climbing.

Although no official figures are available, industry players say demand for professional companions has increased in recent years due to the rise in people living alone, changing lifestyles and the influence of social media.

According to global market research company Euromonitor International, 29.5 per cent of Thai households were single-person households in 2025, exceeding the global average of 21.9 per cent. And that growing segment has created rising demand for products and services designed for independent living, such as single-seat restaurant tables and solo travel.

For many clients, however, the motivation for hiring a companion is convenience rather than loneliness.

Ainthuon Rattanawaraporn, a university student and content creator from Bangkok, said she initially used the service out of curiosity but soon found it solved a problem – friends were sometimes too busy to go on trips with her, but she was not yet comfortable travelling alone.

“I also wanted someone to take pictures for me,” she said.

Unlike asking friends for favours, hiring a companion allowed her to freely request specific photo angles and compositions because photography was part of the service.

“I don’t want to bother my friends by asking them to take hundreds of photos during a trip,” she said. “With a hired companion, I can tell them exactly what kind of pictures I want.”

The growing demand has created new income opportunities for people like Thanaporn Charoenchuea, a 20-year-old university student who started her Snap Like A Bestie service.

Within about two months, she had served more than 50 clients. She said her customers are not simply looking for someone to take photographs.

“They want someone who can make them feel comfortable while capturing natural-looking photos,” she said.

Apart from taking photos, Thanaporn spends much of her time chatting with clients, helping shy or introverted people relax before posing for pictures.

“The biggest challenge is making sure every client enjoys both the experience and the final photos,” she said. “I love photography and meeting new people, so I find the job both enjoyable and rewarding.”

On busy days, she accepts up to three appointments, each lasting one to three hours. She accepts bookings only in public places after screening clients through their social media accounts.

For another companion service provider, Penkawin Wangniwetkul, known as Ice, the business has evolved well beyond photography.

After leaving her full-time job as a television co-producer, Ice spent several years working as a presenter, master of ceremonies and online marketing host before entering the companionship business about three months ago.

The opportunity came unexpectedly after relatives suggested she accompany two elderly women on shopping trips and outings.

“I realised there was genuine demand for someone who could simply accompany people,” she said, adding that she later began posting about the experience on social media, leading to more referrals.

Today, clients hire her for activities including running, gym workouts, aerobics, shopping, spa visits, cafe hopping and even indoor rock climbing. A typical booking lasts two to three hours, and she charges 1,000 baht ( S$38 ) per hour.

Ice has served more than 10 clients and intentionally limits bookings because she still works as an MC and presenter. She screens every client before accepting an assignment.

Her clients have included public figures, including an actress she accompanied to a veterinary clinic. She has also received requests to attend wedding receptions as a companion, although she was too busy to accept.

Despite growing demand, Ice is selective. She turns down requests that could compromise her safety or make her feel uncomfortable, including accompanying male clients to late-night entertainment venues.

The service has also expanded to trips outside the city. Company employee Sasiprapa Nookong is among those who hired a companion during a trip to Chiang Mai.

Sasiprapa said that while travelling with a friend, they decided to spend one day pursuing different interests. Her friend planned to go hiking, while she preferred visiting cafes around the city, so she contacted a university student offering the service after seeing reviews on TikTok.

“I believe this service meets the needs of people who occasionally want company, not long-term companionship,” she said, echoing others in stressing that safety should always come first when hiring strangers.

Sociologist Narupon Duangwises of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre wrote in a report that interacting with hired companions may provide emotional comfort for people who find it difficult to make friends in everyday life.

But he noted that one feature distinguishing “friends for hire” from traditional friendship is the ability to choose a companion based on physical appearance, unlike friendships that develop naturally. He therefore suggested that service providers establish clear rules and boundaries to protect themselves and prevent situations such as sexual harassment or other forms of violence. KYODO NEWS