French DJ David Guetta holds New Year's Eve virtual concert at the Louvre

PARIS (REUTERS) - French DJ David Guetta's charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris was streamed on New Year's Eve on Thursday (Dec 31).

Guetta, known for his collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Akon, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Kelly Rowland, is raising money for Unicef and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

Before recording the gig, he said on Tuesday that he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I'm going to do the vaccine, and I hope people are going to do it too because I don't see any other way to go out of this situation," Guetta said.

The Paris concert is part of the United at Home charity initiative that the Grammy Award-winning dance music producer launched earlier this year.

Lights were projected on to the Louvre Pyramid on Tuesday ahead of the concert.

France, with 2,57 million cases and more than 64,000 dead, is one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe and in the world by the pandemic. France launched its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out on Sunday, along with other European Union nations.