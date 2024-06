SINGAPORE – When I e-mail digital creator Mathilda Huang in early May requesting to meet for an interview, she replies that a face-to-face chat might have to wait till the end of June because she is busy traversing Asia.

Her back-to-back trips play out in enviable snapshots on her social media accounts: wining and dining in Bali, sightseeing and eating sushi in Japan, then bargain hunting in the streets of Bangkok.