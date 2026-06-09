Former Hong Kong TVB actress Natalie Ng dies aged 51 after battle with breast cancer

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Ng revealed that she had stage four breast cancer that had spread to her liver, bones and brain.

Former Miss Hong Kong and television network TVB actress Nathaliie Ng – known more widely as Natalie Ng – died at a hospital on the morning of June 9 at age 51 after battling breast cancer.

Ng’s death was confirmed by her friends and family in an Instagram post that day.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Nathaliie passed away peacefully in her sleep this morning at the hospital,” they wrote.

Her friends and family said she was admitted to a hospital on the evening of June 7. They added t hat her two daughters said goodbye and a priest anointed her with oil.

In August 2024 , Ng revealed that she had stage four breast cancer that had spread to her liver, bones and brain.

“Throughout her battle with cancer, Nathaliie remained strong and courageous, accomplishing many things she never imagined in her limited time, fulfilling many dreams.

“Her positive energy also inspired many others on her journey to face the disease with a positive attitude,” they wrote.

Her friends and family thanked those who supported Ng throughout her illness and said they were proud of her.

Ng was the second runner-up in the 1998 Miss Hong Kong pageant and was known for her work on TVB dramas The Fairy Tale of the Market and Kung Fu Soccer.

Many Hong Kong celebrities paid tribute to Ng on social media, including singer and actress Sammi Cheng, singer Kay Tse and actor Carlos Chan, who left messages of condolence following news of her passing.