Forest of dead trees

Close to 50 dead Atlantic White Cedar trees, each measuring more than 10m, have been installed by artist Maya Lin in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, United States. Titled Ghost Forest, the art installation warns of climate change. It ends in November.PHOTO: REUTERS
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2021, with the headline 'Forest of dead trees'. Subscribe
