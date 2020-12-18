Forest fashion

CATWALK THROUGH THE TREES: A model on the runway during fashion week in Dakar, Senegal, earlier this month. The 18th edition of Dakar Fashion Week hosted its main catwalk in a forest of ancient baobab trees to maintain social distancing. Event founder Adama Ndiaye said in a BBC report: “With Covid-19, we had to be creative. I had to find solutions and, above all, we had to avoid (cancelling) the show. Here, I think there is enough space so no one feels cramped.”

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE