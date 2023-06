SINGAPORE – Pop-ups are in season in Singapore this June, from a Buddhist temple festival at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road to themed markets such as The Everything Fair at Selegie Arts Centre and Pasar Pink at Museum of Ice Cream in Loewen Road.

Temporary locations that businesses open on a trial basis or for a limited period, pop-ups seem to have found favour as a form of retail therapy.