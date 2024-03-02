Yong tau foo war: Competition heats up between four sellers in Bukit Merah Central

SINGAPORE – A yong tau foo war is brewing in the sleepy neighbourhood of Bukit Merah Central, which has three stalwarts selling yong tau foo and a fourth contender who joined the fray in early 2024.

It has been game on between hawker stall Guan Huat Yong Tau Foo – which has a 44-year history at Bukit Merah Central Food Centre – and air-conditioned standalone eatery Fong Yong Tau Foo, which moved from Tampines into an adjacent block in 2019.

Long queues form at these two spots every weekday during lunchtime.

Halal-certified Bao Yueh Yong Tau Fu Former ITE Central bravely entered the arena when it moved to Bukit Merah Central Food Centre in September 2022, but has yet to break even due to the stiff competition.

Tanjong Pagar Plaza old-timer Fei Ma Hakka Yong Tau Foo is the fourth and latest challenger, having relocated to a coffee shop at 161 Bukit Merah Central on Jan 3.

Stall owner Puan Siew Kam reluctantly left Tanjong Pagar after 17 years as the coffee shop where she was located changed hands. She was unable to find a suitable stall in the vicinity after moving out in November 2023.

The 60-year-old Malaysia-born Singapore permanent resident started her business in 2002 in Woodlands and moved it to Tanjong Pagar in 2006. She says: “I was well aware of the fierce competition in the area before I took up my current lease. But the rental here is more reasonable than that in Tanjong Pagar.