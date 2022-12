SINGAPORE – At Ms Maria & Mr Singh in Craig Road, diners slurp up Cold Curry Ceviche with slices of raw scallops, tuck into Keema Quesadillas, and can opt for Eggplant Bharta Tacos.

The menu is a seemingly unimaginable mash-up of Mexican and Indian food, and comes from the imagination of India-born chef Gaggan Anand. The owner of Gaggan Anand Restaurant in Bangkok is famous for his genre-defying food.