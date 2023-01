SINGAPORE – If you have received packs of dried mushroom, a common gift during Chinese New Year, and are wondering what to do with your stash, read on.

Dehydrated mushrooms are a versatile ingredient that can be used to flavour soups, stir-fries and braised meats. But it can also be a star on its own. Braised mushroom is a classic dish that is easy to rustle up for the festive season or any other day.