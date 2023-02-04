When Chinese health, diet and farming principles inspire chefs

SINGAPORE – Despite the weather being mostly hot, wet or hot and wet in Singapore, restaurant diners mark the changing of the seasons on menus.
Chefs change their offerings every three months or so, to herald spring, summer, autumn and winter.
