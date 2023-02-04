When Chinese health, diet and farming principles inspire chefs

(Clockwise from top left) Chef Yeo Kian Tiong of Umami Chefs, Chef Lee Hongwei of Yue Bai and Chef Yeo Kai Siang of Chez Kai. ST PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN, LIM YAOHUI
Tan Hsueh Yun
Food Editor
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Despite the weather being mostly hot, wet or hot and wet in Singapore, restaurant diners mark the changing of the seasons on menus.

Chefs change their offerings every three months or so, to herald spring, summer, autumn and winter.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top