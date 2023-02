SINGAPORE - Kopi and teh are available all over Chinatown, and increasingly, so is speciality coffee.

Cafes serving espresso drinks made with locally roasted beans and high-end beans sourced from roasters overseas have been popping up there in the last few months. These include Rough Guys Coffee and September Coffee in South Bridge Road, Plus Coffee Joint in Temple Street, Afterwords in Pagoda Street, Cloud in Duxton Hill and FiftyFive Coffee Bar in Neil Road.