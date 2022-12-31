Wallet-friendly Japanese meals?

SINGAPORE – It was the border opening Singaporeans had waited most patiently for. And since Oct 11, when visa-free travel to Japan resumed, waves of travellers have rushed there.

They are unleashing the pent-up longing built over more than two years of not being able to visit the country.

Once they get there, and walk into any restaurant, they will realise one thing – that they have paid a lot, perhaps too much, for Japanese food in Singapore.

Bowls of artisanal ramen are mostly priced under $10. An entire set meal with rice, pickles, soup and a main dish can be had for $8. A kappo dinner for two in a Ginza restaurant, with multiple glasses of sake, is under $300.

Even at a luxe sushi-ya, for a meal featuring expensive ingredients such as matsutake mushrooms; multiple cuts of tuna, both fatty and lean; sea urchin; abalone and salmon roe; the price never threatens to induce a heart attack, unlike the prices here.

At some Japanese restaurants in Singapore, omakase meals routinely cost upwards of $500 a person, sans alcohol.

If seasonal delicacies – say, snow crabs – are on the menu, expect to pay a couple hundred dollars more.

There are many reasons Japanese food is expensive in Singapore.

All the ingredients have to be imported. The lovely plates and bowls you eat from have to be imported. Supply chains for both have been disrupted because of the pandemic. Logistics costs have skyrocketed for the same reason. Labour in Singapore is expensive. Rents are crazy.

Oh, and in the last three years, Japanese restaurants here have had a captive audience.

The best restaurants have long wait lists of people wanting their sushi/kaiseki/tempura/yakiniku fix. The prices go up and up, but diners shut up and pay because, well, what is the alternative?

Alternatives abound now.