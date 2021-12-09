Violet Oon shares her favourite recipes in new ST video series, Life in Food

Join cooking guru Violet Oon for a new six-part series where she will show you how to cook some classic Singapore dishes. Life in Food starts on December 12.
Cooking guru Violet Oon is bringing her wealth of experience to The Straits Times.

Life in Food by Violet Oon launches this Sunday (Dec 12) in print and online, and will take you through the creation of classic Singapore dishes - along with handy tips and tricks that she has gathered throughout her career.

Episode one kicks off with that contender for the national dish, chili crab.

Later episodes will also feature ST Life's food experts Tan Hseuh Yun, Hedy Khoo and Wong Ah Yoke.

To whet your appetite for this six-episode series, watch the trailer and be sure to catch episode one on ST's YouTube channel on Sunday.

